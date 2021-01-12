Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Collector orders culling of birds in Kendrewadi, Sukni

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:05 IST
Maha: Collector orders culling of birds in Kendrewadi, Sukni
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The administration in Maharashtra's Latur district has ordered culling of birds in the villages of Kendrewadi and Sukni after samples collected from these areas were found positive for bird flu, an official said on Tuesday.

Latur district collector Pruthviraj BP has ordered culling of birds in 1 km radius from where birds infected with avian influenza were found in Kendrewadi and Sukni, the official said.

At least 225 birds have died in Kendrewadi till Monday, while 12 hens have died in Sukni and four inWanjarwadi of Udgir taluka.

Samples of dead birds from Kendrawadi and Sukni were sent for testing and their results came out positive for the infection, he said, adding that reports for Wanjarwadi are awaited.

''Kendrewadi has witnessed deaths of 225 birds till January 11. We have completed fitness tests of our work force and will leave for Kendrewadi for the culling operation,'' an official from the animal husbandry department said.

There are nearly 15,000 birds in the 1 km radius of the place where the infected birds were found in Kendrewadi, the official said.

On January 10, the Latur district administration had ordered the creation of an ''alert zone'' in a 10-km radius around Kendrewadi in Ahmedpur tehsil.

According to officials, after Parbhani and Beed, Laturis the third district in Maharashtra to report cases of birdflu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 situation worrisome around the world; even though daily new cases declining in India, we can't show laxity: Health ministry.

COVID-19 situation worrisome around the world even though daily new cases declining in India, we cant show laxity Health ministry....

Covishield dispatch for vaccine drive a historic moment: SII

Serum Institute of India SII CEOAdar Poonawalla on Tuesday described the dispatch ofCovishield vaccines for the January 16 national inoculationdrive a proud and historic moment.Early Tuesday, the first consignment of the vaccinesrolled out ...

China says WHO experts to visit Wuhan in virus origins probe

World Health Organisation experts will visit the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, at the start of their investigation into the origins of the pandemic, China said on Tuesday.Foreign Ministry spokesperson...

Ugandan opposition candidate Bobi Wine says soldiers raided his home

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said soldiers raided his home on Tuesday and arrested his guards, two days before an election pitting the singer-turned-lawmaker against one of Africas longest-serving leaders.Patrick Onya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021