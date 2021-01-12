Left Menu
Expedite work on two sea link projects in Mumbai: Maha CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:17 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Tuesday instructed officials to expedite work onthe Bandra-Versova and Versova-Virar sea link projects to easevehicular movement in Mumbai.

According to an official statement, Thackeray gave theinstruction during a meeting he chaired here to review theseprojects, being executed by state-run Maharashtra RoadDevelopment Corporation.

The 9.6-km Bandra-Versova sea link aims to addresstraffic jam issues and save fuel and time of motorists, thestatement said.

The chief minister suggested during the meeting toconnect the coastal road to the Western Express Highway fromsuburban Versova, it said.

The authorities have targeted to complete the projectwork by 2025, the statement said.

The Versova-Virar sea link, of 42.75-km length, willbe completed in two phases - from Versova to Vasai and Vasaito Virar - it said.

The statement said precaution is being taken to ensurethe project does not affect the movements of fishermen.

A detailed project report of Versova-Virar sea linkhas been prepared, the statement said.

Thackeray said the two sea link projects will helpboost the economy in the areas concerned and increaseemployment opportunities there.

