Science News Roundup: Gut bacteria tied to disease severity, immune response; high mental health toll seen in ICUs

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Gut bacteria tied to disease severity, immune response; high mental health toll seen in ICUs

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Gut bacteria tied to COVID-19 severity, immune response COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later; interferon may be helpful treatment after all

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Half a year later, COVID-19 patients still have symptoms

(With inputs from agencies.)