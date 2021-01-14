Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Gut bacteria tied to disease severity, immune response; high mental health toll seen in ICUs

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Gut bacteria tied to disease severity, immune response; high mental health toll seen in ICUs The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Gut bacteria tied to COVID-19 severity, immune response COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later; interferon may be helpful treatment after all

