Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rare shark attack in Australia's Swan River near Perth

The Australian city of Perth is renowned for sharks off its beaches, but on Thursday a shark attacked a man swimming in the city's Swan River, biting him on the upper leg in the first shark attack in the river since 1969.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 13:46 IST
Rare shark attack in Australia's Swan River near Perth
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Australian city of Perth is renowned for sharks off its beaches, but on Thursday a shark attacked a man swimming in the city's Swan River, biting him on the upper leg in the first shark attack in the river since 1969. The man was attacked by what was likely to be a 2-to-3 metre (6.5-to-9.8 feet) bull shark during a morning swimming off Perth's Blackwall Reach reserve, officials said.

"There was a fair bit of blood in the water and the bite ... was wrapped right at the top of his thigh," Kieron Hayter, a local kayaker who helped the man to shore told Nine News. "Was a pretty decent bite." He was taken to Royal Perth Hospital (RPH) in a serious condition, a spokeswoman for the local ambulance service told Reuters. Local media reported the man was in his 50s and was in a stable condition.

RPH did not immediately return requests for comment. The western Australian city of Perth and its coastline is renowned for Great White sharks and has had several attacks. In recent weeks some beaches have been closed due to an increase in shark sightings.

Attacks in the Swan River which flows into the ocean at the southern port city of Fremantle, just south of Perth, are rare. The last attack was in 1969 and the last reported shark-related fatality in 1923, when another swimmer was bitten on the legs. The Swan River area where the attack took place was closed to the public until Friday, the state's Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) said in an emailed statement.

Also Read: Australian state under fire for slow response

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NCPCR seeks explanation from former Cong minister over comments on age of marriage of girls

The countrys apex body for child rights has sought an explanation within two days from former Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh Verma over his comment that even a 15-year-old girl is capable of reproduction.The Congress leader had made t...

Cambodia court convenes for mass treason trial of opposition

A court in Cambodia convened on Thursday for the treason trial of scores of opposition figures, one of a series of cases seen by activists as moves by the ruling party to sideline threats to its political monopoly. The defendants are among ...

SDRF personnel deployed in frozen Dal lake to prevent people from walking

Authorities here on Thursday deployed SDRF personnel in the Dal Lake, which has frozen due to record low minimum temperature in Kashmir, to prevent people from walking on the frozen surface of the water body.Due to freezing temperatures, ma...

Hong Kong telecoms provider blocks website for first time citing security law

Hong Kong Broadband Network HKBN said on Thursday it has blocked a website that publishes material mainly on 2019 anti-government protests, to comply with the citys national security law, marking the first censorship of a local website unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021