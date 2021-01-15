Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Indonesia's Sulawesi island killed at least 35 people and injured hundreds on Friday, with the meteorological agency warning of aftershocks, possibly strong enough to trigger a tsunami. The powerful quake struck 6 km (3.73 miles) northeast of the town of Majene, at the relatively shallow depth of 10 km, just before 1.30 a.m., sending thousands of frightened residents out of their homes and fleeing for higher ground.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 12:28 IST
Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Indonesia's Sulawesi island killed at least 35 people and injured hundreds on Friday, with the meteorological agency warning of aftershocks, possibly strong enough to trigger a tsunami.

The powerful quake struck 6 km (3.73 miles) northeast of the town of Majene, at the relatively shallow depth of 10 km, just before 1.30 a.m., sending thousands of frightened residents out of their homes and fleeing for higher ground. The earthquake and aftershocks caused three landslides, cut electricity, damaged bridges to regional hubs such as the city of Makassar, and damaged more than 60 homes, two hotels and the provincial governor's office, where at least two people were buried under rubble, authorities said.

"Praise be to God, for now OK, but we just felt another aftershock," said 26-year-old resident Sukri Efendy. Darno Majid, chief of the disaster agency in West Sulawesi, told Reuters that 35 people had been killed in Majene, and in the neighbouring district of Mamuju, with more deaths likely to be confirmed as rescue workers fanned out.

Initial information from the national disaster mitigation agency showed that 637 people had been injured in Majene, and two dozen in Mamuju. No tsunami warning was issued but the head of Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), Dwikorita Karnawati, told a news conference that aftershocks could follow, with a possibility that another powerful quake could trigger a tsunami.

There had been at least 26 aftershocks, she said, with Friday's quake preceded by a 5.9 magnitude quake on Thursday afternoon. West Sulawesi provincial government spokesman Safaruddin said authorities needed to restore telecommunications, mend several damaged bridges and deliver tents, food and medical supplies.

Pictures of the aftermath appeared on social media as the head of the disaster agency and social affairs minister were scheduled to fly in. Videos showed residents fleeing to higher ground on motorcycles, and a child trapped under the rubble as people tried to remove debris with their hands.

Straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2018, a devastating 6.2-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands.

A 9.1 magnitude quake off the north of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Boxing Day 2004 triggered a tsunami that swept over coastal areas of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries, killing more than 230,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bulls and men compete at Tamil Nadu's Palamedu 'Jallikattu'

Bulls and men tried to get thebetter of each other as the bull taming sport Jallikattubegan at the famed Palamedu here on Friday.A test of grit was on full display with the animalsfiercely trying to get past the waiting men while the tamers...

Hong Kong security chief says police surveillance under security law is not subject to existing rules

Hong Kongs security chief said on Friday that police surveillance of communications under the citys national security law is not subject to rules under the financial hubs Interception of Communications and Surveillance Ordinance.John Lee, s...

No coercive action against Arnab till Jan 29 in TRP case: Cops

The Mumbai police told the BombayHigh Court on Friday that it will not take any coercive actiontill January 29 against Republic TV editor-in-chief ArnabGoswami and other employees of ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd inthe alleged fake TRP scam cas...

Avalanche warnings after heavy snowfall in Alps

Authorities in Switzerland have warned of high avalanche risk in mountainous regions of the Alpine nation after heavy snowfall in recent days.Zurichs public transport company halted all tram and bus services in Switzerlands biggest city Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021