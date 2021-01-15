Maha: Leopard rescued from private well in Nanded

A leopard that had fallen into aprivate well at a village in Maharashtra's Nanded district wasrescued after nearly two hours of efforts, a forest officialsaid on Friday.

The incident took place at Pangri village in Ardhapurtaluka on Thursday afternoon, the official said.

''We received a call around 2.30 pm that a leopard hadfallen into a private well in the village. Range officers wereintimated and a quick survey was done,'' assistant conservatorof forest D S Pawar said.

Teams that included volunteers used an earthmovingmachine in the rescue effort and a cage was also taken to thespot, he said.

The animal was trapped in the cage safely by the endof the operation, which lasted for nearly two hours, theofficial added.

