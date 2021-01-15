Left Menu
Maha: Leopard rescued from private well in Nanded

PTI | Nanded | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:51 IST
A leopard that had fallen into aprivate well at a village in Maharashtra's Nanded district wasrescued after nearly two hours of efforts, a forest officialsaid on Friday.

The incident took place at Pangri village in Ardhapurtaluka on Thursday afternoon, the official said.

''We received a call around 2.30 pm that a leopard hadfallen into a private well in the village. Range officers wereintimated and a quick survey was done,'' assistant conservatorof forest D S Pawar said.

Teams that included volunteers used an earthmovingmachine in the rescue effort and a cage was also taken to thespot, he said.

The animal was trapped in the cage safely by the endof the operation, which lasted for nearly two hours, theofficial added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

