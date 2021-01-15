Defence Minister unveils India's first indigenously developed driverless metro car

Defence Minister unveils India's first indigenously developed driverless metro carPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:54 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onFriday unveiled the country's first indigenously developedDriverless Metro Car at the BEML manufacturing facility here.
The Minister, who visited the facility, said he was proudof the good work the team of engineers and technicians aredoing at BEML.
''They are the real warriors of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat',taking India ahead, he tweeted.
