US-Bangladesh Trade and Defence Relations Under Scrutiny

US President Donald Trump has encouraged strengthening trade and defense ties with Bangladesh, congratulating Tarique Rahman on becoming Prime Minister. A recent agreement lowers tariffs for both nations but requires an increase in US imports. Analysts are concerned about economic concessions and the legitimacy of Bangladesh's pre-election commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:59 IST
  • Bangladesh

The United States is actively seeking to solidify its trade and defense partnerships with Bangladesh, as President Donald Trump reached out to congratulate newly appointed Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Trump's letter emphasizes bolstering bilateral trade relations and the completion of defense agreements.

Following the recent electoral victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the new government faces the task of navigating the effects of pre-election agreements, including a significant trade pact made under the interim administration. The agreement mandates reduced tariffs, increased imports of US goods, and limits on defense procurement from other nations.

Economists and legal experts express concerns over the economic impact and credibility of these deals, noting the weighty concessions Bangladesh has made. The deals are seen as binding without broader political consensus, raising questions about their long-term implications for the nation's fiscal stability and sovereignty.

