Defence Minister unveils India's first indigenously developed driverless metro car

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:45 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onFriday unveiled the country's first indigenously designed anddeveloped Driverless Metro Car at the BEML manufacturingfacility here.

The Minister, who visited the facility, said he was proudof the good work the team of engineers and technicians aredoing at Bengaluru-headquartered BEML.

''They are the real warriors of Atmanirbhar Bharat,taking India ahead'', he said.

According to BEML, state-of-the-art driverless metrocars, being manufactured at the company's Bangalore Complex,are made up of stainless-steel body with a capacity ofcarrying 2280 passengers in six-cars Metro train-set.

BEML bagged a total order of 576 cars for MumbaiMetropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)'s MRS1project and the supply is scheduled progressively up toJanuary 2024.

BEML recently opened its Depot office at Charkop MetroDepot, MMRDA, Mumbai for commissioning, testing and round-the-clock services for Driverless Metro cars.

Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar IAS, Secretary(Defence Production) and BEML Limited Chairman and ManagingDirector, Deepak Kumar Hota, were among those present on theoccasion.

Hota said, ''BEMLs foray into metro manufacturing hasbeen a defining moment in the urban transportation scenario inIndia''.

Singh virtually launched the Aerospace Assembly Hangar,situated within BEMLs Bangalore Complex, and unveiled firstindigenously manufactured Tatra Cabin by BEML.

At the BEMLs Bangalore Complex, Singh inspected the RailHangars, the array of BEML equipment on display (from itsDefence & Aerospace, Mining & Construction and Rail & MetroDivisions) and the newly launched Industrial Design Centre.

PTI RS APRADMINISTRATOR APRADMINISTRATOR

