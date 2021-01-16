Cold wave conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with Bathinda registering a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved the chill at 6.5, 7.8 and 6.7 degrees Celsius, respectively, up to three degrees above normal.

Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded minimum temperatures of 5, 6.8, 6.1, 6.6 and 9.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal experienced cold weather conditions at 5, 4.2 and 4.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, up two degrees below normal. Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their minimum temperatures at 5, 6.2, 6.6 and 5.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, recorded its low at 5.8 degrees Celsius.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped many places in Punjab and Haryana in the morning, causing inconvenience to commuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)