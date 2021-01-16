Left Menu
Committed to provide quality health care to people: Khattar

As the coronavirus vaccine drive was launched at 77 sites across Haryana on Saturday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reiterating his commitment to provide quality health care facilities to people. This includes about two lakh health workers, 5,044 vaccinators, 765 public and 3,634 private facilities, he said, adding that a state-level vaccine store has been set up in Kurukshetra.

Updated: 16-01-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:29 IST
As the coronavirus vaccine drive was launched at 77 sites across Haryana on Saturday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reiterating his commitment to provide quality health care facilities to people. Interacting with beneficiaries through a video conference, Khattar said the state has received more than 2.4 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 of Covaxin. The chief minister said the vaccination programme will prove to be an effective step in overcoming the global pandemic and the population has been prioritised in view of the high demand of vaccines initially. The CM said to ensure a smooth, effective and target-based implementation of the programme, beneficiaries have been enrolled with the digital platform, CoWIN. He said health care workers and health facilities have been registered with the platform. This includes about two lakh health workers, 5,044 vaccinators, 765 public and 3,634 private facilities, he said, adding that a state-level vaccine store has been set up in Kurukshetra. Also, 22 vaccine stores, one in each district, have also been set up. Apart from this, an arrangement for 22 insulated vaccine vans has been made for the transportation of vaccine to 659 cold chain points across Haryana, he said.

