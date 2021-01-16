Left Menu
4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near J-K's Katra

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale occurred near Katra in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Reasi (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-01-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 22:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 93km E of Katra at 10:01 pm on Saturday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 16-01-2021, 22:01:04 IST, Lat: 33.03 & Long: 75.93, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 93km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India," NCS said in a tweet. (ANI)

