4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near J-K's Katra
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale occurred near Katra in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).ANI | Reasi (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-01-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 22:58 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale occurred near Katra in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).
NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 93km E of Katra at 10:01 pm on Saturday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 16-01-2021, 22:01:04 IST, Lat: 33.03 & Long: 75.93, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 93km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India," NCS said in a tweet. (ANI)
