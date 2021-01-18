Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Mouse in hotel room adds to Putintseva's Melbourne quarantine woes

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2021 02:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 02:27 IST
Odd News Roundup: Mouse in hotel room adds to Putintseva's Melbourne quarantine woes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Mouse in hotel room adds to Putintseva's Melbourne quarantine woes

If going into strict quarantine ahead of next month's Australian Open was not difficult enough, Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva has to contend with an unwanted roommate in the form of a mouse. Putintseva is among 47 players and their entourages who have been asked to isolate for two weeks in their hotel rooms after COVID-19 cases were reported on the two chartered flights that carried them to Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Syria says will import more fuel to cover shortfalls hit by sanctions

Syria said on Sunday it would import more crude oil to cover fuel shortages it blames on Western sanctions that disrupted regular Iranian oil shipments that had for years compensated for the countrys loss of domestic oil production as a res...

'It was a non-event': U.S. capitals see few protesters after bracing for violence

Law enforcement officers far outnumbered protesters at state capitol grounds on Sunday, as few Trump supporters who believe the presidents false claim that he won the 2020 election turned out for what authorities feared could be violent dem...

Italy calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

Italys foreign minister on Sunday called for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, after he was arrested on his return to Moscow.The arrest of Navalny on his arrival in Russia is a very serious matter, which concerns us. W...

England expands COVID-19 vaccination programme to more groups

England will launch the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination programme on Monday when it will start offering doses to people aged 70 and above and those who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus. The vaccinatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021