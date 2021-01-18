Left Menu
Uber, Lenskart partner with Road Transport and Highways ministry to offer free eye tests to drivers
Uber and Lenskart on Monday said they have partnered with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to promote road safety, and will offer free eye-tests and subsidised vision correction glasses to driver partners.

''Uber and Lenskart are sharing the costs for offering free eye-tests, and subsidized vision correction and reading glasses worth Rs 10 million to driver partners across pan-India starting with Delhi NCR for reducing potential accidents that can be caused by faulty vision,'' a statement said.

Additionally, Uber has also launched an educational video for the driver community, it added.

As part of the inaugural event, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari distributed vision correction glasses to 10 top-rated Uber driver partners.

"Deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes are a major and growing public health epidemic. In 2019 alone, more than 1.54 lakh people were killed in road crashes across the country,'' Gadkari said.

He added that India needs a collective effort from central, state and municipal governments, NGOs, corporate citizens and individuals to help develop the foundation of road safety in India, and meet the commitment to reduce death and serious injuries caused due to road accidents and decrease fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030.

Uber's drivers who receive free eye-tests and subsidised glasses can visit any Lenskart centre in Delhi NCR for support. This initiative will be further expanded over the coming few months to other leading Indian cities.

Speaking on the partnership, Uber India South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh said both rider and driver safety are top priorities for Uber.

''By partnering with MoRTH, we aim to increase awareness about road safety measures, especially among drivers. We truly believe our partnership is another step towards safer mobility, and we are confident that, with the support of our riders, drivers and the city administration, we can help make every trip safer,'' he added.

Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart Solutions India, said the company's 'Mission for Vision' envisages empowering every Indian with perfect vision.

''Road safety is critically linked with perfect vision and we are providing free eye tests and subsidized eyeglasses for all Uber drivers with passionate intent to make roads safer for all. Our strategic partnership with MoRTH and Uber is truly enthusing as this endeavour brings us closer to our dream of Vision for All,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

