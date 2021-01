Guj: 13 migrant workers killed after being run over by truck

Thirteen migrant labourers werekilled in Surat district of Gujarat on Tuesday after beingcrushed over by a truck, police said.

The tragedy took place early in the morning nearKosamba village, around 60 km from Surat, police said, addingthat all those killed hailed from Rajasthan.

