Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Jackal strays into Thane shop; rescued

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-01-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 09:58 IST
Maha: Jackal strays into Thane shop; rescued
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

An injured jackal strayed into a medical store in Maharashtra's Thane city, causing panic among staff at the shop, a civic official said.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon and the animal did not attack anyone. It was later rescued by forest department personnel, Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

The jackal, around two years' old, entered the medical store located in Kharkar Ali area here around 2.30 pm, the official said.

The shop employees alerted the RDMC, which in-turn informed forest department authorities.

Personnel of the forest department with the help of an animal protection association later caught the jackal, the official said.

As the animal had leg injuries, it was taken to a veterinary hospital at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP)at Borivali in neighboring Mumbai, the official said.

Since the SGNP is located nearby, wild animals sometimes stray into residential areas in the vicinity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Visitors need 145 in last session with 7 wickets in bag

Shubman Gill fell nine runs short of his maiden Test hundred, skipper Ajinkya Rahane departed after a brisk 24 but Cheteshwar Pujara endured blows to the body and fought on with Rishabh Pant for company to keep India in the hunt to register...

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Fowler confident reputation is intact at East Bengal

Robbie Fowler does not feel he put his reputation on the line despite taking charge at SC East Bengal just weeks before the start of the Indian Super League and watching his new side lose four of their first five games, the Liverpool great ...

Turkey imposes advertising ban on Twitter, Periscope, Pinterest

Turkeys Information and Communication Technologies Authority has imposed advertising bans on Twitter, Periscope and Pinterest under a new social media law, according to decisions published in the countrys Official Gazette on Tuesday.The law...

‘Peaky Blinders’ ending after sixth season

Acclaimed BBC drama Peaky Blinders, created by Steven Knight and starring Cillian Murphy, will end after its sixth season. Peaky Blinders focused on Tommy Shelby Murphy and his notorious familys rise to prominence and power, against the bac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021