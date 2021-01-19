Left Menu
Development News Edition

People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid

Bharat Biotechs fact sheet on COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has advised pregnant or breastfeeding women, besides people with high fever or bleeding disorders, not to take the antidote. The vaccine maker in the fact sheet on Covaxin posted on its website said the clinical efficacy of the vaccine is yet to be established and is being studied in Phase 3 clinical trial and hence it is important to appreciate that receiving the vaccine does not mean other precautions related to COVID-19 need not be followed. You should not get Bharat Biotechs COVID-19 vaccineCovaxin if you have any history of allergies.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-01-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 11:28 IST
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bharat Biotech's fact sheet on COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, has advised pregnant or breastfeeding women, besides people with high fever or bleeding disorders, not to take the antidote.

The vaccine maker in the fact sheet on Covaxin, posted on its website, said the clinical efficacy of the vaccine is yet to be established and is being studied in Phase 3 clinical trial and hence it is important to appreciate that receiving the vaccine does not mean other precautions related to COVID-19 need not be followed.

''You should not get Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccineCovaxin if you have any history of allergies. Have high fever.

Have a bleeding disorder or are a blood thinner.

Immune compromised or are medicine that affects your immune system. Are pregnant. Are breastfeeding.

Have received another COVID-19 vaccine. Any other serious health related issues, as determined by the vaccinator/Officer supervising vaccination,'' the fact sheet said.

The fact sheet also asked people to inform the vaccinator or a supervising official about their medical condition before taking the vaccine.

Bharat Biotech said in an ongoing clinical trial Covaxinhas been shown to generate immunity following two doses given four weeks apart.

Covaxin is a vaccine with approval for restricted use in emergency situations that may prevent COVID-19.

The Central Licensing Authority has granted permission for the sale or distribution of the antidote for restricted use in emergency situations in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, the fact sheet said.

Covaxin is a highly purified and inactivated two-doseSARS-CoV-2 vaccine, manufactured in a Vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than300 million doses, the company had said.

Covaxin is India's totally indigenous COVID-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of medical research and National Institute of Virology.

The inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) biocontainment facility, one of its kind in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Inaugural event to celebrate resiliency of Black Americans

The resiliency, culture and heroism of Black Americans and the African diaspora will be the central theme of a virtual event that will celebrate the nations diversity on the eve of President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration.Vice President-elec...

Covishield not to be taken by people severely allergic to any of its ingredients: Serum Institute

People who are severely allergic to any ingredient of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield are advised not to take it, Serum Institute of India said.According to the fact sheet for the vaccine recipient by the Serum Institute of India, one should no...

CSC partners Sterlite Technologies to train one lakh VLEs to maintain BharatNet

The Common Services Centre CSC, a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has partnered with Sterlite Technologies Ltd STL to train one lakh village-level entrepreneurs for maintenance of the BharatNet telecom infr...

Thailand Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth march into 2nd round

Indias ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday progressed to the second round of the ongoing Thailand Open after a comfortable win over Busanan Ongbamrungphan. The Olympic silver medallist Sindhu dominated Thailands Busanan throughout, winning th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021