Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: China's retrieved lunar samples weigh less and Virgin Orbit reaches space with key mid-air rocket launch

China's retrieved lunar samples weigh less than targeted Lunar rocks retrieved by a historic Chinese mission to the moon weighed less than initially targeted, but China is still willing to study the samples with foreign scientists, the mission's spokesman said on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:30 IST
Science News Roundup: China's retrieved lunar samples weigh less and Virgin Orbit reaches space with key mid-air rocket launch

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China's retrieved lunar samples weigh less than targeted

Lunar rocks retrieved by a historic Chinese mission to the moon weighed less than initially targeted, but China is still willing to study the samples with foreign scientists, the mission's spokesman said on Monday. China became the third country ever to secure lunar samples when its unmanned Chang'e-5 probe, named after the mythical moon goddess, brought back 1.731 kg (3.8 lb) of samples last month, falling short of the 2 kg (4.4 lb) planned.

Branson's Virgin Orbit reaches space with key mid-air rocket launch

Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit reached space for the first time on Sunday with a successful test of its air-launched rocket, delivering ten NASA satellites to orbit and achieving a key milestone after aborting the rocket's first test launch last year. The Long Beach, California-based company's LauncherOne rocket was dropped mid-air from the underside of a modified Boeing 747 nicknamed Cosmic Girl some 35,000 feet over the Pacific at 11:39 a.m. PT before lighting its NewtonThree engine to boost itself out of Earth's atmosphere, demonstrating its first successful trek to space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan, toll climbs to 2,752

Rajasthan recorded two more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,752, according to a health department bulletin.The state also reported 209 new cases on Tuesday. The total numb...

Haryana minister Vij demands removal of 'Tandav’ from Amazon platform

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said Amazon Prime Videos political saga Tandav should be removed from the digital platform, saying it had allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindu community.Talking to media persons here, he said the ...

'Tandav' makers say they will make changes to web series following controversy

The cast and crew of Amazon Prime Video series Tandav on Tuesday said they have decided to implement changes to the political drama to address concerns.Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Di...

Soccer-Barca's Messi given two-game ban for Super Cup red card

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has escaped a lengthy ban for lashing out at Athletic Bilbaos Asier Villalibre in Sundays Spanish Super Cup final defeat and will only serve a two-game suspension.The Spanish soccer federation RFEF said on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021