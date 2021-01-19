Injured pachyderm dies at Theppakkadu elephant camp

Udhagamandalam, Jan 19 (PTI): A seriously injuredelephant, under treatment at a town in Nilgiris district, diedon Tuesday after it was translocated to the nearby Theppakkaduelephant camp, forest department officials said.

The 40-year-old elephant was found lying near Maravakandidam on January 15 with a cut ear and was being treated in thattown.

However the wound worsened and there was puss formation,following which forest department officials and a veterinariankept the pachyderm under observation and decided to shift itto Theppakkadu camp.

They used trained elephants to get the pachyderm onto atruck for the journey of about 20 km.

But soon after reaching there, the elephant breathed itslast, the sources said.

