Moderate intensity earthquake in parts of J&K, no damage

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:54 IST
Srinagar, Jan 19 (PTI) An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude shook parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night but there were no reports of any damage due to the moderate intensity tremor, officials said.

The earthquake, which had its epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir at a depth of five kilometres, occurred at 9.13 pm,the officials said.

They said the earthquake was felt more in north Kashmir areas where people rushed out of their homes in sub-zero temperatures.

The officials said there were no reports of any damage due to the earthquake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

