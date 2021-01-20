Left Menu
NGT directs UP govt to strictly monitor encroachments over green belt

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to strictly monitor encroachments over green belts and ensure that the land use is not changed without following due process of law.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, UP to ensure that the concerned Development Authorities in the state follow the Master Plan and file periodical reports to that effect.

20-01-2021
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, UP to ensure that the concerned Development Authorities in the state follow the Master Plan and file periodical reports to that effect. ''An action taken report as on June 30, 2021 may be furnished by the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, UP to the Oversight Committee headed by the Justice SVS Rathore, former Judge of Allahabad High Court, who may convey its suggestions for the authorities and if necessary, send a report to the tribunal,'' the bench said. The tribunal was hearing pleas against the illegal sale and constructions over land reserved for park and open spaces in violation of the Meerut Master Plan 2021, in utter disregard of provisions of UP Parks and Play Ground and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1974, which poses a serious threat to the environment of the area. The UP government told the NGT that certain illegal constructions have been demolished and FIR has also been registered.

The state government told the tribunal that steps have been taken to prevent fraudulent sales and illegal constructions and directions have been issued for preventing any illegal constructions against the permitted land user in accordance with the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.

The tribunal directed the Meerut Development Authority to take action against more than 250 illegal constructions identified so far in accordance with law which may be reviewed periodically by the Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, UP.

