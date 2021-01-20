Left Menu
Development News Edition

Couple, their 5-yr-old child die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Haryana

The three died in their sleep, Kumar said.Their landlord got suspicious when no one from the family came out of the house.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:34 IST
Couple, their 5-yr-old child die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Haryana

A couple and their five-year-old son died in Haryana’s Faridabad due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after they went to sleep in a room kept warm by burning coal.

The victims were residents of Bihar and living in a rented accommodation in Faridabad, police said. ''The man and the woman, aged around 24 years, and their minor child, inhaled some poisonous gas in their sleep last night from the burning coal kept in a container,'' Station House Officer, Sector 58, Anil Kumar said.

They lived in a small room that had no window, he said, adding that the man worked at a nearby factory.

''The burning coal had been kept in the room by the family to keep themselves warm, but they did not realise that the room was without ventilation and would be filled by poisonous gases. The three died in their sleep,'' Kumar said.

Their landlord got suspicious when no one from the family came out of the house. He with the help of some of his neighbours broke open the door and found the three lying motionless, the SHO said.

Kumar said that after being informed, a police team reached the site The couple's family members have been informed, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt grants COVID relief assistance to over 400 labourers

The Delhi government has granted COVID-19 relief assistance of Rs 10,000 each to 407 construction workers, according to a statement on Wednesday.We urge all the construction workers to get registered with the Delhi Building and Other Constr...

Worsening Islamist insurgency drives Mozambique humanitarian crisis

More than half a million people have fled their homes due to an Islamist insurgency in northern Mozambique, and the violence and humanitarian crisis will worsen without international help, United Nations officials said on Wednesday.If nothi...

Man’s body found in bushes in Delhi’s Narela days after he went missing

The body of a 31-year-old man was recovered in outer Delhis Narela on Wednesday, days after he went missing, police said.A passerby spotted the body near the bushes in the morning and informed the police, they said.On reaching the spot, pol...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 10:00 PM

Following are the top stories at 1000 pm NATION DEL92 FARMERS-LDALL MEETING Govt offers to put on hold three farm laws for 1-1.5 years to end protest Farmer unions to discuss internally New Delhi Yielding some ground to end the nearly two-m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021