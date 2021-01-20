Left Menu
Bird flu: 1,500 poultry birds culled in Thane's two villages

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A total of 1,500 poultry birdswere culled in two villages of Maharashtra's Thane district onWednesday after cases of bird flu were detected at theseplaces, the authorities said.

Of the 1,500 birds that were culled, as many as 1,400were in Raita village alone, while 100 others in Atalivillage, the district administration said.

As cases of avian influenza were detected in Atali andRaita villages in Kalyan taluka, Thane District CollectorRajesh Narvekar ordered that these villages be declared asinfected along with the areas located within one km of radius,the administration said in a statement.

District Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandryordered that the affected poultry farms at Atali and Raita andthose located within one km of surrouning areas should carryout the process of culling the birds through Rapid ResponseTeam to prevent the spread of infection, it said.

Disposal of the dead birds in the affected area shouldbe done as per the guidelines, it said.

Narvekar ordered that the daily activities of chickensellers and transporters within one kms area of these villagesshould be stopped completely till these areas are declaredcontagious-free, the statement said.

