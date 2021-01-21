Left Menu
Development News Edition

Welsh AstraZeneca vaccine facilities not disrupted by flooding, Wockhardt UK says

The manufacture of AstraZeneca and Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine has not been disrupted by flooding near a Welsh factory involved in the supply chain, manufacturing partner Wockhardt said on Thursday, adding the site was operating as normal. "Last night at approximately 1600 (GMT) hours, Wockhardt UK experienced mild flooding, resulting in excess water surrounding part of the buildings across site," the company said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:07 IST
Welsh AstraZeneca vaccine facilities not disrupted by flooding, Wockhardt UK says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The manufacture of AstraZeneca and Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine has not been disrupted by flooding near a Welsh factory involved in the supply chain, manufacturing partner Wockhardt said on Thursday, adding the site was operating as normal.

"Last night at approximately 1600 (GMT) hours, Wockhardt UK experienced mild flooding, resulting in excess water surrounding part of the buildings across site," the company said in a statement. "All necessary precautions were taken meaning no disruption to manufacturing or inlet of water into buildings. The site is now secure and free from any further flood damage and operating as normal."

Wockhardt UK provides fill-and-finish capacity for AstraZeneca's UK supply chain, which is the final manufacturing step of putting vaccines into vials or syringes and packaging them. AstraZeneca has agreed to supply Britain with 100 million doses of the vaccine, developed by Oxford University.

Storm Christoph has caused widespread flooding in England and Wales. Wrexham Council leader Mark Pritchard said that local authorities had deployed gullies and pumps to divert water away from the facilities. "They were under pressure. They had serious concerns that their warehouse, logistically, could be flooded," he told Sky News. "We worked through the night with them... and we've been successful. But it has been difficult."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

General Aeronautics, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Specialist, Raises INR 65 Million Pre-Series A Funding

General Aeronautics GA aims to be the preferred choice of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Precision Agriculture The funding validates strong customer traction and growth prospectsBANGALORE, India, Jan. 21, 2021 PRNewswire -- General Aeronauti...

1,100-plus schools in border, coastal areas identified for NCC training: Rajnath

The government has identified more than 1,100 schools in border and coastal areas where students would soon be getting training under the National Cadet Corps NCC, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.Our Prime Minister has decid...

Appealing to 'kind angels' China strikes optimistic tone with Biden administration

China struck an optimistic tone toward President Joe Bidens new administration on Thursday, saying kind angels can triumph over evil forces and playing down early irritants as the result of an atmosphere poisoned by Donald Trumps term in of...

Yellen's call to 'act big' reflects long re-think on big government debt

At U.S. Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellens confirmation hearing Tuesday she nodded to the need for the federal debt to be put on a sustainable path, at least eventually.Her more extensive comments defending President Joe Bidens 1.9 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021