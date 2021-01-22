Left Menu
Maha forms committee to study rise in number of leopard deaths

Updated: 22-01-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 16:34 IST
The Maharashtra government hasset up an 11-member committee to study the rising number ofleopard deaths in the state, their attack on humans and tosuggest measures to curb such incidents.

State Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod made theannoucement on Thursday.

The committee is headed by Sunil Limaye, additionalprincipal chief conservator of forests, he said.

''It will study the increase in the number and causesof leopard deaths, loss of human life due to attacks by theseanimals and find solutions to it,'' Rathod said.

The committee is expected to submit its report to thestate government in three months, the minister added.

As per the available data, the number of people killedin leopard attacks in Maharashtra more than tripled to 27 in2020 as compared to eight such incidents recorded in 2019, asenior forest department official has said.

At the same time, the number of leopard deaths alsoincreased in 2020 as compared to the previous year.

A total of 172 leopards died in the state in 2020 dueto various reasons. This figure stood at 110 in the previousyear, the official said.

The rise in death of humans as well as leopardsindicates growing incidents of man-animal conflict, he said.

In 2020, a total of 27 people were killed in attack byleopards in various parts of Maharashtra till December 3, theofficial said.

At 12, Nashik district in north Maharashtra accountedfor the highest number of deaths of people in leopard attacks,followed by the Marathwada region that reported seven deaths.

The remaining deaths were reported from other parts of thestate, he added.

When asked about the reasons behind the rise in thenumber of leopard deaths, he said some of the big cats werekilled in road accidents, while some others drowned in wells.

Some leopards died due to natural causes, while otherswere killed by poachers, he said.

The official, however, said that the population ofleopards in the state has also gone up exponentially.

''We don't have the exact figures as many leopards arefound in sugarcane fields and in areas under cultivation,'' hesaid.

