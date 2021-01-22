Unidentified man hurls burning tyre on straying wild elephant

A burning object, suspectedto be an old tyre, was hurled on a wild elephant by anunidentified person after it strayed into a human habitat inMasinagudi in Nilgiris district, forest officials have said.

Releasing a video of the incident on Friday, theofficials said the elephant with serious injuries on one ofthe ears died without responding to treatment a couple ofdays ago, sources in the forest department said.

One person was nabbed on suspicion and was beinginterrogated, the sources said.

The video showed the object in flames hurled from abuilding on the animal injuring its ear. The elephant fledtrumpeting in pain, they said.

Later, it was found lying near a dam. The forestdepartment veterinarians tried to revive it, but in vain.

A postmortem was done.

A provisional diagnosis suggested that the septicfistula filled with pus and severe loss of blood leading toacute anaemia, hypovolemia resulted in shock and death of the50-year-old tusker, though the burns on the ear have not beenthe cause of death, they said. PTI COR NVMNVG NVG

