197 more birds fall prey to avian influenza in Rajasthan

197 more birds fall prey to avian influenza in RajasthanPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:59 IST
As many as 197 more birds were found dead on Friday in Rajasthan where 17 districts have reported cases of avian influenza, according to a bulletin.
A total of 6,290 birds have died in the state since December 25 including 4,408 crows, 360 peacocks and 539 pigeons, the animal husbandry department's bulletin said.
On Friday, 102 crows, 62 pigeons, 12 peacocks and nine other birds were found dead.
The department said that ''uncommon death'' of two migratory birds was reported from Bundi and three from Kota so far.
The death of 67 poultry birds in the state, including 33 in Bundi, 17 in Kota, five in Jaisalmer and four in Jaipur, have also been termed as ''uncommon death'' by the department in its bulletin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
