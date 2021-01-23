Left Menu
Four killed in Jharkhand as roof of illegal mine collapses

Four persons were killed and twoinjured when the roof of an illegal mica mine caved inJharkhands Koderma district, a senior official said.Koderma Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Gholap told PTIthat six persons were trapped when the roof of the illegalmine caved in on Thursday evening. Two persons were rescued bylocal villagers on Thursday night itself.

PTI | Koderma | Updated: 23-01-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 10:40 IST
Four persons were killed and twoinjured when the roof of an illegal mica mine caved inJharkhand's Koderma district, a senior official said.

Koderma Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Gholap told PTIthat six persons were trapped when the roof of the illegalmine caved in on Thursday evening. Two persons were rescued bylocal villagers on Thursday night itself. The bodies of fourothers, including a woman, were taken out of the rubble onFriday.

The illegal mica mine is located in a dense jungle inthe district.

Koderma Superintendent of Police Ehtesham Waqarib saidthat earlier reports had said that at least six people werefeared buried in the illegal mine collapse.

Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Hazaribagh,Avnish Kumar Chaudhary said that police help is being takenfor the arrest of Islam Mian, accused of running the illegalmine. He said that a campaign will be launched soon againstillegal mining to prevent such incidents from happening inthe future.

The SP said that based on the report of forestofficials, an FIR has been lodged against the accused in theKoderma police station on Friday and raids are being conductedto arrest the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

