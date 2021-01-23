Left Menu
Cold wave to revive in Rajasthan from tomorrow: Met dept

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-01-2021 18:58 IST
Cold wave to revive in Rajasthan from tomorrow: Met dept

Cold conditions are likely to revive in Rajasthan from Sunday at a time when the night temperatures at present are hovering 2-3 degrees above normal, the meteorological department said.

The Met department on Saturday predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in few areas of Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Nagaur, Ganganagar, Churu and Hanumangarh districts for Sunday.

Meanwhile, Pilani registered the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum of 5.3 degrees Celsius followed by Dabok in Udaipur district where the night temperature was 8 degrees Celsius. Other areas recorded night temperatures between 8 and 13 degrees Celsius.

