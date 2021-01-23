Air quality 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, 'poor' in Faridabad, Gurgaon

The air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday, while it was 'poor' in Faridabad and Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained prominent in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Saturday was 314 in Ghaziabad, 325 in Noida, 319 in Greater Noida, 266 in Faridabad and 285 in Gurgaon, according to the CPCB's Sameer app.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the 'very poor' category may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while that in the 'poor' zone causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

On Friday, it was 371 in Ghaziabad, 361 in Noida, 322 in Greater Noida, 376 in Faridabad and 315 in Gurgaon.

On Thursday, it was 326 in Ghaziabad, 306 in Noida, 298 in Greater Noida, 208 in Faridabad and 234 in Gurgaon.

On Wednesday, it was 336 in Ghaziabad, 321 in Greater Noida, 310 in Noida, 201 in Faridabad and 207 in Gurgaon.

It was 436 in Ghaziabad, 434 in Greater Noida, 432 in Noida, 416 in Faridabad and 366 in Gurgaon on Tuesday.

On Monday, it was 381 in Ghaziabad, 360 in Greater Noida, 363 in Noida, 332 in Faridabad and 292 in Gurgaon.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida have four such stations, while Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app.

