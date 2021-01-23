Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air quality 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, 'poor' in Faridabad, Gurgaon

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:11 IST
Air quality 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, 'poor' in Faridabad, Gurgaon
Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained prominent in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Image Credit: Pixabay

The air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday, while it was 'poor' in Faridabad and Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained prominent in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Saturday was 314 in Ghaziabad, 325 in Noida, 319 in Greater Noida, 266 in Faridabad and 285 in Gurgaon, according to the CPCB's Sameer app.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the 'very poor' category may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while that in the 'poor' zone causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

On Friday, it was 371 in Ghaziabad, 361 in Noida, 322 in Greater Noida, 376 in Faridabad and 315 in Gurgaon.

On Thursday, it was 326 in Ghaziabad, 306 in Noida, 298 in Greater Noida, 208 in Faridabad and 234 in Gurgaon.

On Wednesday, it was 336 in Ghaziabad, 321 in Greater Noida, 310 in Noida, 201 in Faridabad and 207 in Gurgaon.

It was 436 in Ghaziabad, 434 in Greater Noida, 432 in Noida, 416 in Faridabad and 366 in Gurgaon on Tuesday.

On Monday, it was 381 in Ghaziabad, 360 in Greater Noida, 363 in Noida, 332 in Faridabad and 292 in Gurgaon.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida have four such stations, while Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Juventus defender De Ligt receives coronavirus all-clear

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has recovered from COVID-19 and could feature in their next Serie A match against Bologna, the Italian champions announced on Saturday.The Netherlands international, who tested positive for the virus on Ja...

Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1 billion jackpot

Someone in Michigan bought the winning ticket for the USD 1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which was the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.The winning numbers for Friday nights drawing were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball o...

Beating the Retreat ceremony to have 'Swarnim Vijay' composition

This years Beating the Retreat ceremony after Republic Day will have a special new composition Swarnim Vijay to commemorate 50 years of Indias victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the Swarnim Vijay Mas...

Consider vaccinating aviation sector workers on priority basis after health workers: MoCA to MoHFW

Frontline workers in the aviation sector should be considered for COVID-19 vaccination on priority basis after health workers have been given the jabs, the civil aviation ministry has told the Union health ministry.As per the guidelines iss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021