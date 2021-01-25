Left Menu
Development News Edition

100 camera traps installed at Rajaji to keep vigil on relocated tigers

If all the institutions partnering with us in the tiger relocation project agree, we may try to radio collar the tiger again, Singhal said.A decision on deploying captive elephants to maintain a vigil on the relocated tigers at the reserve may also be taken soon, Singhal said.DIG forest of the National Tiger Conservation Authority of India had recently written to the Uttarakhand Forest Department, asking it to step up vigilance of the relocated tigers at Rajaji.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:22 IST
100 camera traps installed at Rajaji to keep vigil on relocated tigers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One hundred camera traps have been installed in the western part of Rajaji Tiger Reserve to keep a constant watch on the movement of relocated tigers, officials said on Monday.

Recently, two tigers, one male and the other female, were relocated from Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji to increase their population in its western part.

''We have set up 100 camera traps in the western part of Rajaji to keep an eye on the relocated tigers. We are getting pictures of their movement in the reserve regularly. We are also actively exploring whether the relocated male tiger who ran away from its enclosure at Motichoor range of the reserve can be radio collared once again,'' Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Vinod Kumar Singhal told PTI.

The relocated male tiger had escaped from its enclosure at Motichoor range of Rajaji just a few days after its relocation there earlier this month, dropping behind its radio collar. ''We are studying methods adopted by other tiger reserves in the country for radio collaring relocated tigers. If all the institutions partnering with us in the tiger relocation project agree, we may try to radio collar the tiger again,'' Singhal said.

A decision on deploying captive elephants to maintain a vigil on the relocated tigers at the reserve may also be taken soon, Singhal said.

DIG (forest) of the National Tiger Conservation Authority of India had recently written to the Uttarakhand Forest Department, asking it to step up vigilance of the relocated tigers at Rajaji.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

All qualifying education assistants to be paid for Jan 2021

The Department of Basic Education says it is working with Provincial Education Departments PEDs to ensure that all qualifying education assistants and general school assistants -- who were employed in December and have submitted all the req...

Maintain peace during tractor rally, appeals Punjab CM

Ahead of the farmers tractor rally on Republic Day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday appealed to the farmers to ensure that the event remains peaceful while urging the Centre once again to heed the troubled voice of t...

Over 4 000 Temporary Disability Grant reapplications assessed in KZN

Over 4 000 Temporary Disability Grant reapplications have been assessed in KwaZulu-Natal since the process commenced this year.The South African Social Security Agency SASSA in KwaZulu-Natal said more beneficiaries are heeding the call to v...

Segregated myself but still I was feeling the heat each and every day: Pant

Rishabh Pant has navigated a wave of criticism and ridicule with his electrifying strokes in Australia but not long ago, the wicketkeeper was feeling the heat each and every day even after cutting himself off from the outside world.Up again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021