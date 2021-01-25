Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Need a lift? SpaceX launches record spacecraft in cosmic rideshare program and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Need a lift? SpaceX launches record spacecraft in cosmic rideshare program A veteran rocket from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX aerospace company launched 143 spacecraft into space on Sunday, a new record for the most spaceships deployed on a single mission, according to the company.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:28 IST
Science News Roundup: Need a lift? SpaceX launches record spacecraft in cosmic rideshare program and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Need a lift? SpaceX launches record spacecraft in cosmic rideshare program

A veteran rocket from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX aerospace company launched 143 spacecraft into space on Sunday, a new record for the most spaceships deployed on a single mission, according to the company. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 10 a.m. EST from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It flew south along the eastern coast of Florida on its way to space, the company said.

Also Read: World Golf Championship moving from Mexico to Florida

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland Lokayukta offers to resign, urges SC to direct state not to take any action against him

Nagaland Lokayukta Justice retd Uma Nath Singh Monday told the Supreme Court that he was willing to submit his resignation as head of the ombudsman as suggested by the top court, provided the state government or others are restrained from i...

Minors arrested in sweeps on Ethiopian rebels, says rights group

Ethiopian security forces have detained minors as young as 11 in their crackdown on a militant group in western Gambella region and have also repressed opposition politicians, the state-appointed human rights commission said on Monday. The ...

Divya Gopinath to probe Kadakkavoor sexual abuse case

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 PTI Senior IPS officerDr Divya Gopinath will probe the case of sexual abuse of aminor boy by his 35-year-old mother at nearby Kadakkavoor,police said.Gopinath is the Deputy Police commissioner ofThiruvananthapuram...

Nepal EC refuses to recognise either faction of ruling NCP as official party

Nepals Election Commission has refused to recognise any of the two factions of the ruling Nepal Communist Party NCP as the official party, saying both failed to adopt due procedures to gain the legitimate status.The election commission in i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021