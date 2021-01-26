Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches record spacecraft in cosmic rideshare program

Left Menu
SpaceX launches record spacecraft in cosmic rideshare program

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Need a lift? The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 10 a.m. EST from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It flew south along the eastern coast of Florida on its way to space, the company said.

SpaceX launches record spacecraft in cosmic rideshare program
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Need a lift? SpaceX launches record spacecraft in cosmic rideshare program

A veteran rocket from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX aerospace company launched 143 spacecraft into space on Sunday, a new record for the most spaceships deployed on a single mission, according to the company. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 10 a.m. EST from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It flew south along the eastern coast of Florida on its way to space, the company said.

