Cold wave in isolated places across UP: Met dept

Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours with the lowest minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius in Etawah, the state meteorological department said on Tuesday.

''Cold wave conditions occurred at isolated places over the state. Dense to very dense fog occurred at isolated places over west UP,'' it said in a statement issued here.

The day temperatures were fell markedly over Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Moradabad divisions, fell appreciably in Varanasi, Kanpur, Lucknow divisions, and there was no drastic change in the remaining divisions of the state, it said.

The highest maximum temperature over the state was 22.2 degrees Celsius recorded at Lakhimpur Kheri, while the lowest minimum over the state was 2.4 degrees Celsius recorded at Etawah, it added.

It has forecast dense to very dense fog at few places over eastern UP and isolated places over western parts of the state on Wednesday morning.

