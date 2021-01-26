Telangana CM inspects Secretariat construction works

Telangana Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday inspected the progress of the newSecretariat construction work here and instructed theauthorities to speed it up.

He went around the construction site and interacted withengineers and also the representatives of the work agency, anofficial release said.

Rao directed them to speed up the works and maintainhighest quality standards in the construction, it said.

During the visit, several state ministers and officialsaccompanied the Chief Minister, who had laid the foundationstone for the new Secretariat complex in 2019.

The process of demolition of the iconic Secretariatcomplex in the heart of the city to pave way for constructionof the new building began last year.

The opposition Congress and BJP had attacked the TRSgovernment, questioning the need for a new secretariatcomplex, saying the old structure had served the needs of thegovernment in undivided Andhra Pradesh, much bigger in sizethan Telangana.

The TRS, however, has said construction of a new complexwas required to effectively cater to present day requirementsand also as a symbol of prestige of the state formed six yearsago.

