Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana CM inspects Secretariat construction works

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 19:00 IST
Telangana CM inspects Secretariat construction works

Telangana Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday inspected the progress of the newSecretariat construction work here and instructed theauthorities to speed it up.

He went around the construction site and interacted withengineers and also the representatives of the work agency, anofficial release said.

Rao directed them to speed up the works and maintainhighest quality standards in the construction, it said.

During the visit, several state ministers and officialsaccompanied the Chief Minister, who had laid the foundationstone for the new Secretariat complex in 2019.

The process of demolition of the iconic Secretariatcomplex in the heart of the city to pave way for constructionof the new building began last year.

The opposition Congress and BJP had attacked the TRSgovernment, questioning the need for a new secretariatcomplex, saying the old structure had served the needs of thegovernment in undivided Andhra Pradesh, much bigger in sizethan Telangana.

The TRS, however, has said construction of a new complexwas required to effectively cater to present day requirementsand also as a symbol of prestige of the state formed six yearsago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

With 380 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises to 2,59,867; two deaths take toll to 4,381: state Health department.

With 380 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarats tally rises to 2,59,867 two deaths take toll to 4,381 state Health department....

Violence during tractor rally has stained farm protest: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut onTuesday condemned the violence during a tractor rally takenout by farmers in Delhi as national shame which stainedtheir protest against the new agri laws, but said the Centre,too, will have to take responsibility ...

No proposal on nomenclature of zoological park: Maha minister

Tribals are being misled over thenomenclature of the Gorewada international zoological park,Maharashtra forest minister Sanjay Rathod said on Tuesday andadded no formal proposal existed to give any particular nameto this project, which was ...

IMF projects impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021

The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.The International Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021