Sikkim Guv lauds govt for maintaining COVID safety while ensuring economic stability

The 72nd Republic Day wascelebrated across Sikkim on Tuesday with strict adherence tosocial distancing norms.

Hoisting the Tricolour at Paljor Stadium here,Governor Ganga Prasad lauded the Sikkim government formaintaining the balance of protecting people from COVID-19while ensuring the economic stability of the state.

He said there was no cut in salaries and the healthinfrastructure of the state improved during the pandemic.

The state government proposes to build a 13-km cablecar and four tunnels on the Rangpo-Ranipool-Tadong-Gangtokroute to ease traffic congestion, he said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang thanked the people ofthe state for displaying a sense of responsibility andcooperation towards adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

He said the government aims to turn Sikkim into aneducation hub with state-of-art infrastructure and regulartraining of teachers and the Centre of Excellence at Chakungwill be a shining example of the administration's intent.

Expressing hope that the tourist inflow to the statewill reach pre-COVID levels, Tamang said a new road connectingNepal's Taplajung and Sikkim's Chwabhanjyang has beencompleted and a foreign registration office opened at Rammamcheck-post so that international tourists can directly enterthe state without having to travel to Rangpo or Melli.

He said the administration is focusing on increasingfarm and dairy production.

Tamang said that the development of the IT sector inSikkim will boost the state's economy.

The state government is also providing housing tohomeless people in both rural and urban areas to ensure thateveryone has a roof over his/her head, he said.

He said the government has formulated women-centricpolicies, including the first-of-its-kind reservation forwomen in tenders for government contractual work, and isproposing to create a women special task force in the police.

The chief minister hoped that the recommencement offlights from Pakyong airport will benefit the people of thestate besides boosting the tourism sector.

