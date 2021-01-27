Guj: Leopard kills elderly man at village in Gir forest

A 75-year-old man was mauled todeath by a leopard at a village in Gir forest of Gujarat'sAmreli district, a forest official said on Wednesday.

Manubhai Savaliya's body was recovered from a farm inAmrutpur village in Dalkhaniya range of Gir East divisionforest in the morning hours, deputy conservator of forests(DCF), Gir East, Anshuman Sharma said.

''The partially-eaten body of a man killed by a leopardwas found at a farm. Forest officials rushed to the spot andthe police were also informed,'' the official said.

The village is surrounded by a reserved forest areawith a sizable leopard population, he said.

According to officials, it is suspected that thevictim was mentally ill and was kept chained in the farm. Theforest officials are trying to confirm this.

Cages have been set up in the area to trap thepredator, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)