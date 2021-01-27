Left Menu

India Shelter Bags 'Housing Finance Company Lending for Affordable Housing' Award

India Shelter Finance Corporation has undertaken path-breaking work in providing access to housing loans to low-income families that are left out of the opportunity of affordable finances. India Shelter Finance Corporation has been at the forefront of helping first-generation urban families get access to housing credit since 2010.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:29 IST
India Shelter Bags 'Housing Finance Company Lending for Affordable Housing' Award

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited recently awarded ‘Housing Finance Company Lending for Affordable Housing’ at The Inclusive Finance India Awards. The Secretariat Presentation Award Ceremony was held in New Delhi. India Shelter Finance Corporation has undertaken path-breaking work in providing access to housing loans to low-income families that are left out of the opportunity of affordable finances. The selection of the award - ‘Housing Finance Company Lending for Affordable Housing’ was based on the Organization's outreach, asset quality, growth, and commitment to the development of the underserved of the country by helping them get access to safe and improved homes. The company’s CEO Mr. Anil Mehta was felicitated by Mr. Anurag Thakur, Hon’ble MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs, GoI. ''What we do is one of the highest impact economic activity, where we have helped around 70,000 families. We employ about 1,300 people in 13 states and hope to have our presence all over the country in the near future,'' says Mr. Mehta. India Shelter Finance Corporation has been at the forefront of helping first-generation urban families get access to housing credit since 2010. They have worked through years to set up a hassle-free loan management process that is effortless, uncomplicated, and serves the middle and lower segment. They aim to grow twice in strength by the coming year. About India Shelter Finance CorporationIndia Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd (ISFC) is the new name of the erstwhile Satyaprakash Housing Finance India Limited (SHFIL) which was granted the certificate of Registration by the National Housing Bank on 26th October 1998. The business was taken over by a group of professionals with experience across diverse businesses and re-launched on 12th March 2010. Their core values of honesty, respect, and hard work form the essence of their identity and are an integral part of their day-to-day business. For more details, please click our website www.indiashelter.in. Image: ISFC’s CEO Mr. Anil Mehta felicitated by Mr. Anurag Thakur, Hon’ble MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs, GoI PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Martin Odegaard joins Arsenal on loan

Arsenal signed Norway international Martin Odegaard on loan for the remainder of the season from Real Madrid on Wednesday. The attacking midfielder started his career in Norway with Stromsgodset, where he made his debut as a 15-year-old in ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Jane Fonda to get lifetime award at Golden Globes; Rockin' in a 'space bubble': Flaming Lips hold a socially-distanced show and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Jane Fonda to get lifetime award at Golden GlobesAmerican actor and activist Jane Fonda will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony next month, marking a ca...

Tractor rally violence: Pleas in SC seek inquiry panel, claim conspiracy against farmers

Two pleas were filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday over the tractor rally violence on the Republic Day with one seeking setting up of a commission, headed by a retired apex court judge, to inquire into the incident while the other urged...

Entrepreneur India awards Deepu Sebin as emerging CEO

New Delhi India, January 27 ANIMedia Dekho Entrepreneur Dr Deepu Sebin is an emerging CEO in the field of education, who received Education Innovation Award last year for his contribution in the fileld of the healthcare system and doctor co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021