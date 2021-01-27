Left Menu

India welcomes US decision to continue participation in WHO: Vardhan

India welcomes the US decision to continue participation in the World Health Organisation, Health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday.Vardhan digitally chaired the 148th session of the WHO Executive Board through video conference on Tuesday.On behalf of India and as Chair of the WHO Executive Board, I welcome the announcement that the new administration of President Joe Biden will halt the process of withdrawing the US from the WHO, he said.We note with pleasure that the USA will continue working with all member states with renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation and action in the global fight against the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:01 IST
India welcomes US decision to continue participation in WHO: Vardhan

India welcomes the US' decision to continue participation in the World Health Organisation, Health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday.

Vardhan digitally chaired the 148th session of the WHO Executive Board through video conference on Tuesday.

''On behalf of India and as Chair of the WHO Executive Board, I welcome the announcement that the new administration of President Joe Biden will halt the process of withdrawing the US from the WHO,'' he said.

''We note with pleasure that the USA will continue working with all member states with renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation and action in the global fight against the pandemic. As our DG said, 'WHO is a family of nations and it requires the solidarity of nations to prevail',” he said.

Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to the President of USA, addressed the executive board on behalf of the Biden-Harris administration, announcing that the US will remain a member of the WHO and fulfil its financial obligations with continued technical collaboration at all levels, including through its collaborating centres. He acknowledged the role of the WHO in leading the global public health response to the outbreak, and convening scientists and researchers to help accelerate the development of vaccine therapeutics and diagnostics and tracking the latest developments for keeping the member states informed.

Noting that the world is on the verge of defeating the pandemic by adopting a preemptive, proactive and collaborative strategy, Vardhan said the biggest success of this pandemic has been team work and people putting the right outcome ahead of individual glory.

''Healthcare organizations actually focused on delivering a meaningful goal, whether it was across a nation, across a continent or across the world. Our science and healthcare communities have exhibited that we can meet any pace, retain the quality of our diagnostics and care, build confidence and trust that speed doesn't mean lack of quality,'' he said.

Vardhan said if 2020 was the year of discovery for COVID vaccines, 2021 will be ''the year we face the challenge of getting it to people across the world who most need it. Here is the big role that we at WHO must play''.

He said engagement with multiple stakeholders and youth influencers is all the more important now to spread the right information and dispel rumours about the vaccination program and the continuation of other core public health measures aimed at ending the pandemic.

On unanimous support for Immunization Agenda 2030, Vardhan said the vaccine coverage must continue to improve, particularly to reach vulnerable sections and reduce inequities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Keira Knightley says no interest in filming sex scenes for men; Dwayne Johnson shares stories from his crazy youth in 'Young Rock' shares stories from his crazy youth in 'Young Rock' and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.NBA Los Angeles mourns on first anniversary of Kobe Bryants deathFans of the late Kobe Bryant, who died a year ago to the day alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopter...

Laura Wolvaardt attains career-best ODI rankings

South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt has moved up two places to a career-best seventh position in the ICC Womens ODI rankings after helping her team complete a 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan. Wolvaardt was the most successful batter from the...

Olympics-Israel to vaccinate all athletes for Tokyo Games by May

Israel intends to have all its athletes due to compete at the Tokyo Olympics vaccinated against COVID-19 by May, its National Olympic Committee said on Wednesday, amid global debate over whether athletes should be given priority access in t...

Martin Odegaard joins Arsenal on loan

Arsenal signed Norway international Martin Odegaard on loan for the remainder of the season from Real Madrid on Wednesday. The attacking midfielder started his career in Norway with Stromsgodset, where he made his debut as a 15-year-old in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021