Left Menu

Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption

Indonesias most active volcano erupted Wednesday with a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 3,000 meters nearly 10,000 feet down its slopes.

PTI | Yogyakarta | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:01 IST
Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption

Indonesia's most active volcano erupted Wednesday with a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 3,000 meters (nearly 10,000 feet) down its slopes. No casualties were reported.

The sounds of the eruption could be heard 30 kilometers (18 miles) away, officials said. It was Mount Merapi's biggest lava flow since authorities raised its danger level in November, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.

She said the volcano's lava dome is growing rapidly, causing hot lava and gas clouds to flow down its slopes.

After morning rain, the ashfall turned into muck in several villages. More than 150 people, mostly elderly, living within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of the crater were evacuated to barracks set up for displaced people.

Authorities in November had evacuated nearly 2,000 people living on the mountain in Magelang and Sleman districts but most have since returned. The alert is being maintained at the second-highest level and authorities told people to stay out of an existing danger zone around the crater.

The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) volcano is on densely populated Java island near the ancient city of Yogyakarta. It is the most active of dozens of Indonesian volcanoes and has repeatedly erupted with lava and gas clouds recently. Merapi's last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 revived academic interest in respiratory disorders: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the COVID-19 pandemic has revived academic interest in respiratory disorders and the latest advances in pulmonary medicine.At a conference, he said pulmonary medicine has emerged as a vital sp...

UK AstraZeneca vaccine plant partially evacuated over suspect package

A factory in Wales that produces AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine was partially evacuated on Wednesday after it received a suspicious package and police said a bomb disposal unit was dealing with the incident. Operated by Wockhardt UK, the pla...

EU envoy urges Biden to remove aluminum tariffs, settle aircraft subsidy dispute

The European Unions ambassador to the United States on Wednesday called on the Biden administration to immediately lift aluminum tariffs imposed on EU imports and work to settle a longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies. Stavros Lambri...

Soccer-Ozil looks forward to playing again at Fenerbahce but shuts door on Germany return

New Fenerbahce signing Mesut Ozil said on Wednesday he was at the club he loved but reiterated his commitment to not be available for the German national team, which he quit two years ago. Ozil was a key member of Germanys World Cup-winning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021