Left Menu

More COVID-19 vaccines on their way in India: Harsh Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday that more COVID-19 vaccines are on their way to be introduced in India after the country launched the worlds biggest vaccination drive with two made-in-India shots earlier this month.Addressing an online Future Investment Initiative event, Vardhan said it is evident that the current crisis will reshape the world as one knew.Mankind will only remember one thing from the year 2020 that is the deadly virus that created devastation across the world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:52 IST
More COVID-19 vaccines on their way in India: Harsh Vardhan
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday that more COVID-19 vaccines are on their way to be introduced in India after the country launched the world's biggest vaccination drive with two made-in-India shots earlier this month.

Addressing an online 'Future Investment Initiative' event, Vardhan said it is evident that the current crisis will reshape the world as one knew.

''Mankind will only remember one thing from the year 2020 that is the deadly virus that created devastation across the world. But at the same time, it will also be remembered how science and healthcare sectors came to the rescue in a record time,'' he said.

The health minister said the pandemic has also resulted in heightened nationalism, but it has also shown us how important global cooperation is for everyone.

Also, never before innovation and technology were so relevant to our lives, he said.

Vardhan said the pandemic also forced everyone to come out of denial regarding damages to the environment.

''The lesson to humankind is very clear that health is more important than anything else. We never earlier realised how global cooperation is important for all of us. So, we must realise that the rewards must be distributed everywhere, regardless of when it is developed,'' he added.

Another impact of the pandemic has been a rapid expansion of telemedicine facilities and this crisis has given rise to a large number of health startups, he said.

At the same time, it also calls for a greater security net against medical expenses, he said.

The minister said India launched the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines made in India and more are in progress to be introduced soon.

He also assured the investors that the pace of progress in India will continue on an upward trajectory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France tells Guinea to shed light on arbitrary arrests or face threat of EU measures

France said on Wednesday it wanted Guinea to shed light on a spate of arrests targeting opposition figures in the country and warned that without answers the European Union could impose measures on Africas top bauxite producer. President Al...

Cannes 2021 film festival to take place July 6-17, say organisers

The Cannes 2021 film festival will take place from July 6 to July 17 instead of May 11-22 as initially planned, organisers said in a statement....

India smartphone mkt falls 2 pc to nearly 145 mn units in 2020: Canalys

The Indian smartphone market slipped 2 per cent year-on-year to nearly 145 million units in the pandemic-hit 2020, with the decline being arrested by strong recovery in the second half of the year, research firm Canalys said on Wednesday.A ...

Mumbai: 5,179 health workers get vaccines; 1 more site opens

As many as 5,179 of the targeted7,700 healthcare workers were administered COVID-19 vaccineshots at 11 centres in Mumbai on Wednesday, the city civicbody said.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC officialsaid out of 7,700 targeted hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021