Left Menu

Immune system's T cells can mount attacks against many targets on coronavirus: Study

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:34 IST
Immune system's T cells can mount attacks against many targets on coronavirus: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The immune system's T cells target a ''broad range of sites'' on the novel coronavirus, not just the spike protein which enables it to infect hosts, suggests a new study which says this may help the body counter variants of the virus.

The research, published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, assessed T cells from 100 people who had recovered from the SARS-CoV-2 infection and took a close look at the genetic sequence of the virus.

According to the scientists, including those from the La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) in the US, the study is the most detailed analysis so far of which proteins on the coronavirus stimulate the strongest responses from the immune system's ''helper'' CD4+ T cells, and ''killer'' CD8+ T cells.

The findings revealed that not all parts of the virus induce the same strong immune response in everyone. Based on the analysis, the scientists said T cells can recognise dozens of targets on the SARS-CoV-2 virus which change from person to person. They said, on average, each study participant had the ability to recognise about 17 CD8+ T cell and 19 CD4+ T cell targets.

While earlier studies revealed that the immune system mounts a strong response against a particular site on the viral ''spike'' protein, the scientists said this region is ''not as good at inducing a strong response from CD4+ helper T cells.'' However, without a strong CD4+ T cell response, the researchers believe people may be slow to mount the kind of neutralising immune response that quickly wipes out the virus. ''We are now armed with the knowledge of which parts of the virus are recognized by the immune system,'' said study co-author Alessandro Sette from LJI.

The scientists are currently studying how T cells could combat different variants of SARS-CoV-2 which have shown mutations in the spike protein.

By targeting many vulnerable sites on the spike protein, they said the immune system would still be able to fight infection even if some sites on the virus change due to mutations.

''The immune response is broad enough to compensate for that,'' said Alba Grifoni, another co-author of the study from LJI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

In locked-down Lebanon, Tripoli protester killed in night of unrest

A Lebanese man was killed in Tripoli on Thursday in clashes between security forces and protesters angry that a strict lockdown has left them with no means to survive the economys collapse.Witnesses and local media said riot police fired li...

Renault unveils compact SUV Kiger, forays into high selling sub 4 meter segment

New Delhi, Jan 28 PTI French auto maker Renault on Thursday unveiled its upcoming compact SUV Kiger in India, which it plans to launch in the country in the current quarter.After Kwid and Triber, Kiger is the companys third model, which wou...

My boy's first flight: Hardik shares photo with son Agastya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has in recent times been busy doing daddy duty and on Thursday he once again took to social media to share one such moment with son Agastya. Hardik took to Twitter and shared a picture wherein he can be seen ...

WHO says vaccine makers working non-stop to plug supply gap, urges patience

The World Health Organizations Europe director Hans Kluge said on Thursday vaccine manufacturers were working non-stop to plug shortfalls in supplies to countries struggling to curb the COVID-19 pandemic and urged them not to jostle for del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021