Left Menu

WEF's UpLink platform for innovators become 10,000-strong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:40 IST
WEF's UpLink platform for innovators become 10,000-strong

As nations around the globe struggle to cope with the manifold disruptions due to the COVID-19 crisis, nearly 10,000 innovators have joined a digital platform created by the World Economic Forum to offer solutions to build a greener, fairer and more resilient world.

UpLink, created by the WEF in partnership with Salesforce and Deloitte, connects the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs to networks of contacts that have the resources, expertise and experience to help bring about change.

It was launched at the WEF Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos and is now live with nearly 10,000 users, over 900 solutions, 12 digital communities, and 80 high-quality UpLink Innovators selected by experts and investors, said the Geneva-based group that describes itself as an international organisation for public-private partnership.

''Initiatives shouldn't just come from enlightened business leaders or governments. We have to engage people,'' WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said.

''They have ideas. We have to give them the means to translate their ideas into action,'' he added.

Innovations highlighted and supported by UpLink so far include Cubex Global, a digital marketplace which sells unused space in shipping containers; SUGi, which allows individuals to invest in nature and plant urban forests; and Desolenator, which is using solar power to purify water, making remote communities more water-resilient.

UpLink is calling on impact-oriented entrepreneurs, investors, experts and changemakers to join the the movement to power innovation to achieve the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Around 20-25% of Russians have COVID-19 antibodies - TASS cites official

The head of Russias consumer safety watchdog said on Thursday that around 20-25 of Russians have COVID-19 antibodies, TASS news agency reported.Russias coronavirus task force has reported 19,138 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, in...

Ghaziabad administration asks protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate

The Ghaziabad administration has given an ultimatum to agitating farmers to vacate the UP Gate protest site by Thursday midnight even as union leader Rakesh Tikait remained adamant, saying he would commit suicide but wont end the stir. A co...

Sundaram Asset Management to buy Principal Asset Management for undisclosed sum

Sundaram Asset Management Company on Thursday announced acquiring smaller rival Principal Asset Management for an undisclosed sum.Principal has over Rs 7,447 crore in assets under management as on December 2020, with 90 per cent of them bei...

Kashmir hotel lures tourists with igloo cafe

Tourists in Kashmirs Gulmarg ski resort have a new place to chill out - an igloo cafe that serves hot food and drink on tables made of ice and snow. Staff at Kolahoi Green Heights hotel on the Indian-administered side of the region took ins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021