Mumbai feels the chill as minimum temperature dips to the season's lowest

Mumbai feels the chill as minimum temperature dips to the season's lowestPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 09:43 IST
Mumbai woke up to a chillymorning on Friday with the Santacruz weather station in thecity recording the season's lowest minimum temperature of 14.8degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.
Earlier, this winter season's lowest minimumtemperature in the city was 15 degrees Celsius that wasrecorded last month, he said.
''The Santacruz observatory recorded the minimumtemperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, makingit the season's lowest so far,'' the India MeterologicalDepartment (IMD) official said.
''The northerly winds have pushed the mercury levelsdown. There will be no large change in the temperature for thenext 24 hours, but a gradual rise in it is expected in thecoming days,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
