Left Menu

CBI conducts surprise checks at FCI godowns in Punjab, Haryana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:05 IST
CBI conducts surprise checks at FCI godowns in Punjab, Haryana
Central Bureau of Investigation Image Credit: ANI

The CBI conducted surprise checks at 20 Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns in Punjab and Haryana after getting a number of complaints regarding alleged irregularities, officials said on Friday.

The move is part of preventive vigilance to check corruption at locations where public dealing takes place, they added.

The action started jointly with vigilance teams of the FCI at about 20 locations in the two states, the officials said.

The state-agency godowns leased to the FCI in eight of the 13 FCI districts have been covered during the joint operation, government sources said.

The exercise began late on Thursday evening and is continuing, they added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths are checking the quality and quantity of the central-pool foodgrain stocks stored in these godowns and samples of wheat and rice pertaining to 2019-20 and 2020-21 have been collected from these places, the sources said.

The agency is carrying out the operation at the FCI godowns in Dhuri, Rampura, Ferozepur, Budhlada and Tapa, besides the Central Warehousing Corporation godown at Sri Muktsar Sahib.

Five godowns of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation at Khanna (Ludhiana), four at Jagraon (Ludhiana), one at Mansa (Mansa) and one at Sultanpur Lodhi (Kapurthala) have also been covered during the operation, the sources said.

Agency officials have reached the PEG godowns managed by state agency Pungrain at Raman (Bathinda), Fazilka (Fazilka), Ferozepur, Ajitwal (Moga), Lehragaga (Sangrur) and Patti (Tartaran), they said.

In addition, around 10 godowns at Shahbad and Sirsa in Haryana will also be covered during the surprise-check operation, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ayushmann Khurrana goes on a safari at Kaziranga National Park

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting in the North-east for Anubhav Sinhas untitled spy thriller, recently went on a safari at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. I have always been a wildlife enthusiast and I have cherished oppor...

Retailer Moonpig to upsize London IPO by up to 30%

Retailer Moonpig Group will upsize its initial public offering IPO on the London Stock Exchange by up to 30 and price shares at the top end of a previously set range of 310 pence to 350 pence apiece, a bookrunner said on Friday.The online g...

Bitcoin soars 14% after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter

Bitcoin jumped as much as 14 on Friday to a two-week high after Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk tagged the cryptocurrency in his Twitter biography. Musk wrote simply bitcoin in his biography on the social media site. The cryptocurrency was tradin...

Prez mentions railways' Kisan Rail in his address in Parliament

The ambitious Kisan Rail project of the railways found a mention in President Ram Nath Kovinds address in Parliament on Friday, indicating its significance for the government as a service for the agriculture sector.Announced by Finance Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021