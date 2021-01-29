Left Menu

Blast outside Israeli Embassy, no injuries reported

A blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens Delhi on Friday evening, a fire service official said. Some cars were damaged in the blast. The mirrors of two to three cars are broken. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:21 IST
Blast outside Israeli Embassy, no injuries reported
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening, a fire service official said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries. Some cars were damaged in the blast. ''The mirrors of two to three cars are broken. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot,'' the official said. The fire department received the call at 5.11 pm, as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath a few kilometres away. The embassy is on APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lingard, Rojo set to leave Man United this transfer window

Jesse Lingard and Marcos Rojo are set to leave Manchester United before the end of the January transfer window, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Friday.Lingard is moving to fellow Premier League team West Ham on loan until the end of the s...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower after J&J vaccine data

U.S. stock indexes were set to open lower on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment and added to worries over a growing standoff between hedge funds and retail investors.Shares of Johnson Johnson fell 3.9 i...

Centre ensuring self-reliance of specific families, not every Indian: Congress MP

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday hit out at the central government over its Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and alleged that the Centre is only focused on ensuring the self-reliance of specific families and not every Indian. Atmarnirbhar...

Most WhatsApp users reconsidering its usage; Telegram leading as an alternative: Study

Most users of WhatsApp are reconsidering usage of the instant mobile messaging app and are looking for its alternative following policy changes proposed by the Facebook group firm, according to a study.The study, conducted by CyberMedia Res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021