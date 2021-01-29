Govt to provide all possible help to panchayat representatives: HP CM

Expressing his government's commitment to the development of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday promised all possible help to the representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions working for providing better facilities to the people at the village level.

The chief minister made the promise while interacting with the newly-elected village panchayat heads here.

While congratulating the newly elected representatives, he said the ublic has given full support to the people associated with the BJP's ideology in the elections for the village panchayats and municipal bodies.

Expressing his government's commitment to the rural development of the Hill state, he said his government has launched and implemented several programmes for the upliftment of the poor and needy.

He said Rs 850 crore was provided in fiscal 2018-19 and 2019-20 by the 14th Finance Commission and Rs 214 crore was provided on the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission for various development works. He said an e-panchayat project has been implemented in all panchayats under which the accounts of all the schemes are being prepared through software. This would enhance the efficiency and transparency in the working of the panchayats, he added.

