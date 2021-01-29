17 Rajasthan districts affected by bird flu

Over 7,140 birds have died so far in the past one month and 17 districts of Rajasthan are affected by the infection with 115 more deaths, according to the Animal Husbandry Department.

The report said 53 crows and pigeons each, three peacocks and six other birds died on Wednesday.

Since the outbreak of bird flu, 7,140 birds have died in the state since December 25. These include 4,955 crows, 427 peacocks, 666 pigeons and 1,098 other birds. PTI AGHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)