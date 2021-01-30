Left Menu

Huge blaze rages at northern New Jersey recycling plant

PTI | Passiac | Updated: 30-01-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 19:45 IST
Huge blaze rages at northern New Jersey recycling plant

A massive fire engulfed a northern New Jersey recycling plant overnight and raged into Saturday morning as firefighters battled flames, frigid cold and wind.

The blaze broke out around midnight at the Atlantic Coast Fibers plant in Passaic, sending flames shooting into the dark as 20 fire departments converged to fight them, officials said. There were at least two explosions, one involving a truck with gas tanks on it, Mayor Hector Lora said.

Smoke continued to billow high into the sky after sunup, and Lora said firefighters were planning to tap the Passaic River for water to keep dousing an inferno that could take days to extinguish completely.

“When you consider a recycling plant, everything inside is conducive for continuing to burn,” he told WABC-TV in a phone interview, calling the building “a complete loss.” He said one firefighter had been taken to a hospital with exhaustion, and another after a fall.

The flames erupted on a ''punch-you-in-the-face cold” night, as the mayor put it, with temperatures in the teens.

Atlantic Coast Fibers processes cardboard, paper, plastic containers, and other materials for recycling, according to its website. The family-run company dates back over 80 years.(AP) RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Congress Kerala MPs Benny Behanan, Hibi Eden slam Kerala government over Covid handling

Two Kerala Congress Member of Parliaments MPs, Benny Behanan and Hibi Eden on Saturday lashed out against the state governments handling of the Covid pandemic. Benny Behanan said, The state government has not been able to effectively deal w...

Arrest made after online racial abuse of West Brom player

A man has been arrested on suspicion of racially abusing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers online.The Premier League club had reported to police on Friday that a racist message was sent to Sawyers during the teams 5-0 loss to ...

7-year-old girl abducted, raped and left bleeding in field: Police

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from outside her house, raped and left bleeding in a field of her village under Nibua Naurangiya police station area of Kushinagar district. The incident occurred on late Friday evening when the ...

Two lithium battery plants to be set up in Karnataka: Deputy CM

Two lithium battery manufacturing plants will be set up in Karnataka with the objective of promoting e-vehicles and reducing air pollution, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Saturday. Speaking after launching an e-vehicl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021