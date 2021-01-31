Shivalik arboretum opened for public in Uttarakhand

Left Menu

An arboretum showcasing the floral diversity of the Shivalik hills was inaugurated on Sunday at Jeolikot in Nainital district.One of the unique features of the Shivalik Arboretum inaugurated by noted environmental activist Ajay Rawat is that the trees standing there introduce themselves to visitors.Explaining the unique aspect, Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjiv Chaturvedi said the placards hanging on individual trees to describe their qualities refer to them in the first person in a story telling format.For example, the placard hanging from a Koelreuteria paniculata tree at the arboretum reads My common name is Golden rain tree.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 31-01-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 15:17 IST
An arboretum showcasing the floral diversity of the Shivalik hills was inaugurated on Sunday at Jeolikot in Nainital district.

One of the unique features of the ''Shivalik Arboretum'' inaugurated by noted environmental activist Ajay Rawat is that the trees standing there introduce themselves to visitors.

Explaining the unique aspect, Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjiv Chaturvedi said the placards hanging on individual trees to describe their qualities refer to them in the first person in a story telling format.

For example, the placard hanging from a Koelreuteria paniculata tree at the arboretum reads: ''My common name is Golden rain tree. I belong to Sapindacea family. I am native to Eastern Asia. My flowers are used in the treatment of conjunctivitis and epihora. A yellow dye is obtained from my flowers. My flowers provide good nectar for bees. I am also grown as an ornamental tree.'' ''The idea behind the description of trees in a narrative format is to help them make a direct emotional connect with people who come to see them. It is also intended to awaken in them an urge to save trees and conserve the environment ,'' Chaturvedi explains.

Spread over three acres, the botanical garden is one of the largest arboretums in the state that boasts of more than 200 salient tree and shrub species native to the Shivaliks which literally means the tresses of Shiva, he said.

The tree species include Kaphal (myrica esculenta), Toon (toona ciliata), Tejpat (cinamomum tamala), Banj oak (quercus leucotrichophora) and Buransh(rhododendron arboreum).

Some exotic tree species like Queensland Kauri Pine (agathis robusta), Atlas Cidar (cedrus Atlantica) and Montezuma Cypress also stand at the arboretum.

